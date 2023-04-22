Five-time champions Mumbai Indians will be facing Punjab Kings in their next match in Indian Premier League 2023 on Saturday, April 22. The game will begin at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of IPL 2023. You can watch the live telecast of the Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings match on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports Select 1/HD, Star Gold/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports Tamil, Star Sports Telugu, Star Sports Kannada channels. Fans can also tune into JioCinema to enjoy the free live streaming of this game.

