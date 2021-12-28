Here's yet another match between Nepal U19 vs Kuwait U19, U19 Asia Cup 2021 at the ICC Cricket Ground in Dubai. The match will begin at 11.00 am IST. Check out the live streaming details of the game below.

Last day of group matches tomorrow, including a tussle between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh for the top spot in Group B.#ACC #U19AsiaCup pic.twitter.com/hCPJwASq4p — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) December 27, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)