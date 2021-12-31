The Indian team put up a comprehensive performance to defeat Sri Lanka in the final of the ACC U19 Asia Cup and win the title. India won the match by nine wickets with 63 balls remaining, chasing a meagre total of 106 runs. With this win, India have won a record eighth title.

