How To Watch NZ vs SA 2nd Test 2024 Day 2 Live Streaming Online? Get Live Telecast Details of New Zealand vs South Africa Cricket Match With Time in IST

South Africa have had a day filled with ups and downs and they end the action in the Day 1 of the 2nd Test on 202/6. The New Zealand vs South Africa 2nd Test 2024 Day 2 will be played at the Seddon Park in Hamilton on February 13, Tuesday and has a scheduled start time of 3:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). However, the NZ vs SA 2nd Test 2024 will not be available on TV in India and therefore fans will not watch the live telecast of the NZ vs SA 2nd Test 2024 on their TV sets. In a piece of good news for fans, Amazon Prime Video will provide the live streaming online of NZ vs SA 2nd Test 2024. NZ vs SA 2nd Test 2024: Rachin Ravindra Takes 3 Wickets, South Africa Reaches 220 for 6 at Stumps on Day 1 Against New Zealand.

NZ vs SA 2nd Test 2024 Day 2 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

will NZ win the series or will SA even it out?🏏🔥 Watch #NZvsSA 2nd Test Feb 13 - 17 LIVE only on Prime Video#CricketOnPrime pic.twitter.com/UbQbfAMRf6 — prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) February 12, 2024

