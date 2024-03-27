The New Zealand Women's cricket team will take on England in the fourth T20I match of the five-match T20I series. The match will be played at the Basin Reserve ground in Wellington and will begin from 05:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) on March 27. Unfortunately, there is no official broadcaster for the NZ-W vs ENG-W match in India. The NZ-W vs ENG-W match live streaming is available on Amazon Prime Video App. Heather Knight Inspires England to 15-Run Win Over New Zealand in NZ-W vs ENG-W 2nd T20I 2024.

New Zealand Women’s vs England Women’s Team

Whakanuia! Celebrate the team with poi during the matches against England at the @BasinReserve starting tomorrow! Find out more | https://t.co/Tow8dX23eU#NZvENG #CricketNation pic.twitter.com/8Fa6m7OcY5 — WHITE FERNS (@WHITE_FERNS) March 26, 2024

