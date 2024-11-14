Oman will lock horns in the second T20I of the three-match series against the Netherlands on Thursday, November 14. The Oman vs Netherlands 2nd T20I is set to be played at Al Amerat, Oman and it starts at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Oman will look to seal the series with a victory in this contest after coming out on top in the opener. Unfortunately, fans in India will neither be able to watch live telecast nor live streaming of the Oman vs Netherlands 2nd T20I 2024 due to the absence of an official broadcast and streaming partner. However, fans can follow the OMA vs NED 1st T20I 2024 live score updates on the social media handles of both teams.

Oman vs Netherlands 2nd T20I 2024

𝗚𝗮𝗺𝗲 𝟮 🆚 𝘃𝘀 𝗢𝗺𝗮𝗻! Cheer us on ⤵ After yesterday's loss in Game 1 we are ready to bounce back stronger in today’s T20 clash. Let’s level the series and show our fighting spirit! 🏏💪 #kncbcricket #T20Iseries #TriSeries #omaned #MatchDay pic.twitter.com/DJIqBcQ9nE — Cricket🏏Netherlands (@KNCBcricket) November 14, 2024

