An exciting finish is on the cards when Pakistan and England go up against each other on the final day of the 1st Test match, on Monday, December 5. The fifth day's play starts at 10:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports will provide live telecast of this match. Fans can also watch live streaming of this game on the SonyLIV app and website. In Pakistan, fans can catch the live telecast of this match on PTV Sports. Joe Root Bats Left Handed on Day 4 of Pakistan vs England Rawalpindi Test (Watch Video)

Pakistan vs England 1st Test Day 5:

𝐓𝟐𝟎 𝐦𝐨𝐝𝐞 𝐬𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 💥 Harry Brook piled on the quick runs just when 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 needed it the most on Day 4️⃣ of #PAKvENG 👏⚡#HarryBrook #SonyLIV pic.twitter.com/c77Gbx7idy — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) December 4, 2022

