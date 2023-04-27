Pakistan and New Zealand resume their rivalry, this time in the five-match ODI series, the first of which gets underway on Thursday, April 27. The match would be played at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi and it will begin at 4:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Ten 5 would provide live telecast of this match in India with Sony Sports Network being the official broadcast partner of the series. Fans can also watch live streaming of this match on the SonyLIV app and website but at the cost of a subscription fee. 'Babar Azam Everywhere' Fans Can't Keep Calm After Spotting Pakistan Captain's Name in RCB's Social Media Graphic Alongside Virat Kohli for IPL 2023 Match Against DC.

PAK vs NZ 1st ODI Live Streaming and Telecast Details

After a thrilling T20I series, the attention now shifts to the 5️⃣-match ODI series 🤩 🍿 Will the Men in Green reign supreme or can the Kiwis strike first❓ 🏏#SonySportsNetwork #PAKvsNZ pic.twitter.com/bQ3e1mE52C — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) April 27, 2023

