The 3rd T20I of the three-match series between England and Pakistan will be played in the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester on July 20, 2021 (Sunday). The match has a scheduled start time of 11:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Pakistan vs England 3rd T20I Live Streaming Online on SonyLiv: Get PAK vs ENG Cricket Match Free TV Channel and Live Telecast Details On PTV Sports #PAKvENG #ENGvPAK https://t.co/vwb0pbDi67 — LatestLY (@latestly) July 20, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)