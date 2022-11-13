Pakistan will take on England in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 final, on Sunday, November 13. The PAK vs ENG match would be played at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne and it would begin at 1:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Pakistan thrashed New Zealand in the first semifinal clash while England reached the final after a terrific 10-wicket win over India. Both teams have faced each other in two matches in the T20 World Cup. Out of these two games, England won both the matches whereas Pakistan have come out victorious on 0 occasion. Pakistan won the T20 World Cup title in 2009 and were runners-up in 2007. On the other hand, England won the title in 2010 and were runners-up in 2016. Star Sports would provide a live telecast of the match. Fans can also watch live streaming of the contest on the Disney+Hotstar app.Melbourne Weather Updates Live Pictures, PAK vs ENG T20 World Cup 2022 Final: No Rain As of Now, Sun Playing Hide and Seek

