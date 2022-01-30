It is Karachi vs Lahore in the Pakistan Super League 2022 (PSL 2022) match number six. Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars will be looking for season's first win and what better to do it against arch rival. Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the PSL 2022 in India. The Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars match will be telecast live on Sony SIX/HD and live streaming online is available on SonyLiv.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)