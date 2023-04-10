Royal Challengers Bangalore will be crossing swords with Lucknow Super Giants in their next match in IPL 2023 on Monday, April 10. The game will start at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. The important match between RCB and LSG will be telecasted live on Star Sports Network Channels. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will provide free live streaming of the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants match.

RCB vs LSG IPL 2023 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Manic Monday is all set to end with a banger at the Chinnaswamy 🏟️🍿 Faf's @RCBTweets 🆚 KL Rahul's @LucknowIPL - who's grabbing the points tonight? 😉#RCBvLSG ➡️ Streaming LIVE & FREE on #JioCinema for all telecom operators 📲#TATAIPL #IPL2023 #IPLonJioCinema pic.twitter.com/hrZpBghs4N — JioCinema (@JioCinema) April 10, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)