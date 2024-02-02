Sri Lanka are taking on Afghanistan in a one-off Test match, starting February 2. The SL vs AFG match is being played at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground, Colombo and it started at 10:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time). The official broadcast partner of the Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan one-off Test match is Sony Sports Network and the live telecast of this contest will be available on the Sony Sports Ten 5 TV channel. Fans can also watch SL vs AFG One-Off Test live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website.

Sri Lanka, Afghanistan Captains Pose With the One-Off Test Trophy

Dhananjaya de Silva 🏆 @Hashmat_50 The skippers unveil the trophy of the maiden #SLvAFG Test match this afternoon at the Independence Square in Colombo. 🤩#AfghanAtalan | #SLvAFG2024 | @EtisalatAf pic.twitter.com/SebTTQehX2 — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) February 1, 2024

