Indian women's team take on Sri Lanka women in the first T20I of the three match series on June 23, 2022(Thursday). The match will be played at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium and will start from 2:30 pm IST(Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately live telecast of this match will not be available in India but fans can watch live online streaming of the fixture on Sri Lankan cricket boards official YouTube channel Dialogue 1 and FanCode app in India.

The wait is finally over! And we've got something better in store!🤩 How will the Women in Blue fare against the Sri Lankan lionesses on their home soil?🤔 Watch all the action FOR FREE from @BCCIWomen tour of @OfficialSLC LIVE on #FanCode👉https://t.co/324zYTfups . .#SLvIND pic.twitter.com/iUyaenWM3f — FanCode (@FanCode) June 22, 2022

