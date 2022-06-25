India women are set to face Sri Lanka women in the 2nd T20I of the series, on June 25, Saturday. The match would begin at 2:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla. Unfortunately, there would not be any live telecast of the game. Fans in India however, can watch live streaming of the game on the FanCode app for free.

Sri Lanka suffered a loss against India in the first T20I but the Lionesses still have ample opportunity! What's your verdict on today's match?



Watch the action from the @BCCIWomen tour of @OfficialSLC FOR FREE, Live on #FanCode. 👉https://t.co/FZs7WBuULr#SLvIND pic.twitter.com/EGzSOLa4J7— FanCode (@FanCode) June 25, 2022

