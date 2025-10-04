Match 5 of the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup 2025 will see co-host Sri Lanka women national cricket team take on the defending champions Australia women national cricket team. The SL-W vs AUS-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 cricket match will be played at R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo and commence at 3:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on October 4. Fans in India can find live telecast viewing options of the Sri Lanka Women vs Australia Women live telecast of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on the Star Sports Network TV channels. While live streaming viewing options of SL-W vs AUS-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 online will be provided on the JioHotstar app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: Shillong Chamber Choir Pays Musical Tribute to Zubeen Garg in Guwahati (Watch Video).

SL-W vs AUS-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Live Streaming

Sri Lanka look to shake off early jitters, while defending champs Australia aim to keep the momentum rolling! 💥🏏 Who are you backing to win? ✍🏻👇#CWC25 👉🏻 SL 🆚 AUS | SAT, 4th OCT, 2.30 PM on Star Sports Network & JioHostar! pic.twitter.com/kwS1RGekPp — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 4, 2025

