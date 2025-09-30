Guwahati (Assam) [India], September 30 (ANI): The Shillong Chamber Choir (SCC) paid a musical tribute to iconic singer Zubeen Garg on the opening day of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati.

Their homage, deeply rooted in love and respect, stood alongside special tributes offered by Shreya Ghoshal and Papon, honouring Zubeen's unmatched legacy and everlasting impact on Indian music.

Also Read | 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 17': Maharashtra Farmer Kailas Rambhau Kuntewad Attempts INR 1 Crore Question - Here's What Happened Next!.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DPOkXsNEZPi/?igsh=Y2xzMHk4bmFodDFt

Reflecting on the occasion, the Shillong Chamber Choir, in a press note shared, "It was a proud moment for us to represent the North East and perform on such a global stage in Guwahati. Just like Zubeen Da, who was and will always remain the pride of Assam and India, we hope to carry forward the spirit of the region through our music."

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput's Death Case: Bombay High Court Directs NCB to Return Bollywood Actress Rhea Chakraborty's Passport.

Zubeen Garg passed away in Singapore on September 19 after an alleged drowning incident. He was in Singapore for the Northeast India Festival.

Coming to the match, Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bowl first against India. The match was reduced to 47 overs per side due to rain, and India made 269/8 in 47 overs.

Earlier, on September 27, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma urged the public not to spread rumours about Zubeen Garg.

In a post on X, Sarma appealed against using people's grief to circulate misinformation and unfounded claims about the Assamese singer's death case. He assured that the government would ensure justice is served.

"Have faith in our government. We will ensure justice is delivered in the case of our Beloved Zubeen. If we fail, please punish us. But don't use people's grief to fuel rumours and misinformation," Sarma said.

While assuring justice for the Assamese Singer, the state's Chief Minister warned that these rumours are meant to unsettle people and emphasised that the government wants to work for Zubeen with dedication. Sarma also asserted that if he fails, then people have the right to punish him. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)