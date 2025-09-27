Looking for much-needed match practice after their first warm-up was abandoned after 7-odd overs, co-hosts Sri Lanka women national cricket team will take on the Bangladesh women national team in their final ICC Women's World Cup 2025 warm-up match on September 27. The SL-W vs BAN-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 warm-up match will be played at the Colombo Cricket Club Ground in Colombo and commence at 3:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports Network are the official broadcaster of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 in India. So, the Sri Lanka Women vs Bangladesh Women match might have live telecast viewing options on the Star Sports TV channels; however, there is no official confirmation yet, since this is a warm-up match. Live streaming viewing options of the SL-W vs BAN-W ICC WWC 2025 warm-up match might be available on the Jio Hotstar app and website, but there is no official confirmation on this. Readers can find live score updates on the ICC website and Sri Lanka Cricket and Bangladesh Cricket Board social media handles, respectively. ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Captains Pose With Trophy Ahead of 13th Edition of Women's Cricket World Cup (See Pic)

SL-W vs BAN-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Live Streaming

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)