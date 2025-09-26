Captains posed with the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 trophy ahead of the marquee tournament. The ICC Women's World Cup 2025 is the 13th edition of the tournament and the eight-team event is expected to witness some intense action and excitement. The ICC shared the picture of the captains posing with the trophy. India and Sri Lanka are the host nations of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 which gets underway on September 30 with the host nations competing in the tournament opener at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati, Assam. The ICC Women's World Cup 2025 final is set to be played on November 2. ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025: Schedule, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming, Telecast Details and All You Need to Know About Eight-Nation ODI Cricket Tournament.

ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Captains Pose With Trophy

Game faces on for the #CWC25 captains 👊📸 Grab your tickets ahead of the first ball on September 30 here 📲 https://t.co/x4bsB7RGQn pic.twitter.com/FmltmQTXvI — ICC (@ICC) September 26, 2025

