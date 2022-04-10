South Africa vs Bangladesh 2nd Test continues as the action shifts to day three. South Africa posted 453 in their first innings and at stumps on day two Bangladesh were 139/5 in reply. Day 3 of the match will be played on April 09, 2022 (Saturday) and has a start time of 01:30 PM IST. Star Sports will telecast the game while Disney+ Hotstar will provide the live streaming in India.

🚫 DAY 2 | CLOSE OF PLAY Wiaan Mulder's return of 3/15 backed up a solid batting performance on Day 2 that saw Keshav Maharaj grab his highest-ever Test score Bangladesh end the day on 139/5 and trail by a further 314 runs #SAvBAN #BetwayTestSeries #BePartOfIt | @Betway_za pic.twitter.com/SI3bZ51I58 — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) April 9, 2022

