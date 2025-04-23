Looking to desperately get a win under their belt, Sunrisers Hyderabad takes on the in-form Mumbai Indians on April 23 in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The SRH vs MI IPL 2025 match is set to be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium and will begin at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Fans in India can watch the SRH vs MI IPL 2025 live telecast on Star Sports 1 SD/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi SD/HD, Star Sports Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu & Star Sports Kannada TV channels. JioHotstar will provide IPL 2025 live streaming in India. Fans in India can watch the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 match live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website. For complete coverage of the match, viewers will need to pay subscription charges. Pahalgam Terror Attack: Players and Umpires to Wear Black Armbands in SRH vs MI IPL 2025 Match; To Observe One Minute Silence, No Cheerleaders or Fireworks During The Game.

SRH vs MI IPL 2025 Live

#MI has 277 reasons to avenge their defeat the last time they were here & #SRH need to take revenge for their defeat in Wankhede this season. ⚔ Who will emerge victorious? 💬#IPLRevengeWeek 👉 #SRHvMI | WED, 23 APR, 6:30 PM | LIVE on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi &… pic.twitter.com/2ZAbjuHOcf — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 22, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)