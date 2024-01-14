After winning the ODI series, Sri Lanka would look to keep that momentum going when they lock horns with Zimbabwe in the three T20Is, the first of which is set to be played on Sunday, January 14. The SL vs ZIM 1st T20I will be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo and it starts at 7:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of Zimbabwe's tour of Sri Lanka and the SL vs ZIM 1st T20I live telecast will be available on the Sony Sports Ten 1 TV channel. Fans can also watch SL vs ZIM live streaming on the SonyLIV and FanCode apps and websites. Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga Secures Fifth-Best Bowling Figures in ODIs During Eight-Wicket Win Over Zimbabwe.

Captains Pose With the Trophy Ahead of SL vs ZIM T20I Series

The #SLvZIM T20I series trophy is here, unveiled by the captains ready to lead their troops into battle! 🏆 Get your tickets NOW at https://t.co/9uxRri0gyU 🎟️ pic.twitter.com/AC8YljaJPg — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) January 13, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)