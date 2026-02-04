Mumbai, February 4: Billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates today, February 4, addressed a new series of unverified allegations found within a three-million-page trove of Jeffrey Epstein records, calling the claims "absolutely absurd and completely false". In an exclusive interview with 9News Australia, Gates responded to draft emails from the late s*x offender that alleged the Microsoft co-founder had used Epstein to facilitate extramarital affairs and had once sought medication for a s*xually transmitted infection, which he contracted from "Russian girls".

While Gates reiterated his regret over meeting with Epstein, his former wife, Melinda French Gates, noted in a separate interview that the disclosures resurface "very painful" memories from their marriage. Epstein Files: Melinda French Gates Addresses Bill Gates’ Alleged Conduct Following Release of 3 Million Jeffrey Epstein Documents in NPR Interview.

Watch Bill Gates Address Allegations Against Him in New Epstein Files

Unverified Draft Emails Surface

The controversy stems from the US Department of Justice’s release of massive datasets on January 30, under the Epstein Files Transparency Act. Among the documents are draft emails written by Epstein in July 2013, which were sent from and to his own account. The messages contain unverified claims that Gates sought antibiotics to treat an STI and even suggested providing the medication to Melinda without her knowledge.

"Apparently, Jeffrey wrote an email to himself. That email was never sent," Gates told 9News. "I don’t know what his thinking was there... Every minute I spent with him, I regret, and I apologize that I did that".

Melinda French Gates Calls for Accountability

Speaking on NPR’s Wild Card podcast, Melinda French Gates stated that her former husband still has "questions to answer" regarding his ties to the disgraced financier. She described the new details as heartbreaking, particularly regarding the young victims involved.

"It's personally hard whenever those details come up, because it brings back memories of some very, very painful times in my marriage," she said, adding that she is "happy to be away from all the muck". Melinda, who finalised her divorce from Bill in 2021, had previously cited his association with Epstein as a significant factor in their separation.

Background of the Association

Gates has maintained that his meetings with Epstein, which began in 2011, were solely intended to secure funding for global health initiatives. He admitted on Wednesday that this pursuit was a "dead end" and a "foolish" mistake. "The more that comes out, the more clear it’ll be that, although the time was a mistake, it had nothing to do with that kind of behavior," Gates stated, denying he ever visited Epstein's private island (Little Saint James) or met any women through him. Is Jmail.world Real or Fake? All About the Search Engine That Is Making the Epstein Files Publicly Accessible.

Context: The 2026 Document Dump

The latest release by the DOJ is considered the largest single disclosure in the history of the Epstein case. It includes:

3 million pages of internal documents.

180,000 photographs and 2,000 videos.

Thousands of mentions of global figures, including current and former heads of state.

While the documents mention numerous high-profile names, legal experts remind the public that being named in the files does not constitute an admission of guilt or proof of criminal misconduct.

