Himachal Pradesh and Tamil Nadu will face off against each other in the finals of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021. The clash has a start time of 09:00 AM on December 26, 2021 and will be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar with Star Sports providing the telecast.

Congratulations to Himachal Pradesh and Tamil Nadu for reaching the #VijayHazareTrophy #Final. 👏 👏 How excited are you for the summit clash? 🤔 #HPvTN pic.twitter.com/tB31ulFqK0 — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) December 24, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)