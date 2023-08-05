Birmingham Phoenix Women face Trent Rockets Women in the seventh match of Women's Hundred 2023 on Saturday, August 5 at Edgbaston, Birmingham. The match is slated to get underway at 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the marquee tournament in India and thus, fans can enjoy the live telecast of the forthcoming match on the Sony Sports Network TV channels. Moreover, the Indian audience can watch the live streaming of the clash on Saturday on the Sony Liv app and also on the FanCode app and website.

THE Hundred Live Streaming

The Hundred is here, offering a triple-header for you! First up, Manchester Originals and London Spirit women teams will set the stage on 🔥 followed by men's team. And later Birmingham Phoenix vs Trent🚀will go head-to-head in !#TheHundred #T20League #Cricket #TenSportsHD pic.twitter.com/zbvf7b7Bmo — TenSports Pakistan (@TenPakistan) August 5, 2023

