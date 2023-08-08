In match number 11 of the men’s The Hundred 2023, London Spirits go one on one with the Southern Braves on August 8, 2023, Tuesday. The match will take place at the Lord’s Cricket Ground, London. The match begins at 11.00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the marquee tournament in India and therefore, fans can watch the live telecast of the forthcoming match on the Sony Sports Network TV channels. Moreover, the cricket fanatics keen on watching the live streaming of the clash can tune in to either the Sony Liv app or the FanCode app and website.

The Hundred Live Streaming

It's getting intense day after day 🔥 Expect plenty of action as 4️⃣ teams battle it out in The Hundred double-header tonight! 💥🍿 Who do you think will go with a 𝐖 on matchday 8️⃣❓💪🏼 Catch the action live only on TenSportsHD!#TheHundred #T20League #Cricket #TenSportsHD pic.twitter.com/gza2ZeCfIL — TenSports Pakistan (@TenPakistan) August 8, 2023

