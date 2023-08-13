Northern Superchargers and Manchester Originals will take centre stage in the 18th match of The Men’s Hundred 2023 on Sunday, August 13 at Headingley in Leeds. The match is slated to get underway at 7.00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Both Northern Superchargers and Manchester Originals are entering the contest, having sustained a loss and they would be eager to get back to the winning ways on Sunday. Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the 2023 season of The Hundred in India and thus, fans can watch the live telecast of the high-voltage match on the Sony Sports TV channels. Moreover, the Indian audience can watch the live streaming of the upcoming clash on the SonyLIV app or website. In addition to SonyLIV, fans can enjoy the live streaming of the encounter on Sunday on the FanCode app or website. Tymal Mills Bags His Second Hattrick in The Hundred, Achieves Feat During Southern Brave vs Welsh Fire Match (Watch Video).

Northern Superchargers vs Manchester Originals Live

Triple treat on the cards today! 🏏 🔥Women's: Northern Superchargers vs Manchester Originals - crucial match for the 🔝 3 spots. With the cherry on top at 10 pm with a ⚔️ between table leaders and the underdogs. LIVE only on TenSportsHD!#TheHundred #T20League #TenSportsHD pic.twitter.com/IfdPHUFuJ5 — TenSports Pakistan (@TenPakistan) August 13, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)