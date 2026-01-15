Ahead of The Hundred 2026, the Manchester-based franchise, Manchester Originals, have been renamed as Manchester Super Giants, as announced by RPSG Group chairman and owner of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Dr Sanjiv Goenka, via a social media post. RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group owns a major stake in the franchise, following an 80 million-pound bid to claim 70 percent. Taking to the social media platform X, Goenka highlighted Manchester's importance as a sporting city and hoped the Manchester Super Giants would become a new identity, representing its belief and ambition. The RPSG owns the LSG in IPL, Durban's Super Giants in SA20, and Mohun Bagan Super Giant in ISL.

Manchester Originals Is Now Manchester Super Giants

Manchester is a city synonymous with sport, passion, and legacy. As the #SuperGiants family grows globally, our presence in @thehundred reflects a long-term commitment to become part of the sporting culture and conscience of this great city. The @ManchesterSG100 identity… pic.twitter.com/9SPlT7Tqdj — Dr. Sanjiv Goenka (@DrSanjivGoenka) January 15, 2026

