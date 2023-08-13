Southern Brave took the stage alongside Welsh Fire in the 17th match of The Men's Hundred 2023 on Saturday, August 12 in Cardiff. Southern Brave Pacer Tymal Mills was in his element and took a sensational hattrick to bowl out Welsh Fire for 87. With this, the left-arm pacer became only the second player to take two hattricks in The Hundred. The first player to do so was veteran spinner Imran Tahir. Eventually, Southern Brave won the game by nine wickets. Ross Whiteley Takes a Spectacular Catch To End Tom Banton’s 81-Run Knock During Oval Invincibles vs Northern Superchargers The Men’s Hundred 2023 Match (Watch Video)

Tymal Mills Bags His Second Hattrick in The Hundred

Slow balls get you hat-tricks too! 🐢 Tymal Mills bags the 2nd ever hat-trick in The Hundred. #TheHundred pic.twitter.com/qwbwbbMM1J — FanCode (@FanCode) August 13, 2023

