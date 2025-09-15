After a loss in their first match, UAE and Oman will be back in action to survive. The United Arab Emirates National Cricket Team will clash with the Oman National Cricket Team in the Asia Cup 2025 on Monday, September 15. The UAE vs OMA Group A match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi and start at 5:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Fans can find telecast viewing options of the United Arab Emirates vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 match on Sony Sports Ten 1, Ten 3 Hindi, Ten 4 Tamil, Ten 4 Telugu, and Ten 5 TV channels. Fans can watch UAE vs OMA Asia Cup 2025 live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website, which will require a subscription. FanCode will also provide United Arab Emirates vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 live streaming online, but for that, fans would require either a match pass or a tour pass. IND vs PAK 'Handshake Row': PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi Demands Immediate Removal of Match Referee Andy Pycroft From Asia Cup 2025 After India Players Avoid Handshake With Pakistan Cricketers.

United Arab Emirates vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 Free Live Streaming Online and Telecast Details

Double Header Monday! 🤩 🇦🇪 UAE vs Oman 🇴🇲 🇱🇰 Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong, China 🇭🇰 Watch the live action today 5:30 PM onwards, LIVE on the Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV.#SonySportsNetwork #DPWorldAsiaCup2025 #UAEvOMAN #SLvHKC pic.twitter.com/Zk0gjeTnK3 — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) September 15, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)