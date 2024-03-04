After back-to-back wins in the opening two games of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024 season, Royal Challengers Bangalore lost two matches in a row, putting them in the fourth position with four points in the points table. Smriti Mandhana and the team will be playing their last home game in the WPL 2024 season and will look to close out strongly. UP Warriorz has the exact opposite form in the WPL this season. They lost the first two matches and won the next two to stay competitive in the league. Exciting game will start at 07:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on March 4th, 2024. Sports 18 Network has the broadcasting rights to the WPL 2024 season. Fans can enjoy UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women’s Premier League Match on Sports 18 Network. Live streaming of the UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women’s Premier League Match is also available on the Jio Cinema App. Grace Harris Scores Unbeaten Half-Century to Help UP Warriorz Secure Dominant Six-Wicket Win Over Gujarat Giants.

UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore WPL Match Live

Match 1⃣1⃣ Time ⏰ UP Warriorz 🆚 Royal Challengers Bangalore ⏰ 7:30 PM IST 💻 https://t.co/jP2vYAWukG 📱 Official WPL App#TATAWPL | #UPWvRCB pic.twitter.com/puBAT5DEva — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) March 4, 2024

WPL 2024 Live on Sports 18 Network

