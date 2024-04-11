USA will be up against Canada in the third T20I match of the five-match T20I series. USA currently lead the series by 2-0 and will walk into the third match of the series to win the contest against Canada. The USA vs Canada T20I match will be played at the Prairie View Cricket Complex in Houston, Texas, United States. Unfortunately, the match cannot be viewed in India due to the absence of a broadcasting partner. However, it will be streamed on USA Cricket's YouTube channel. The match starts from 01:30 AM IST on April 11. Former New Zealand All-rounder Corey Anderson Will Represent USA Cricket T20 Team in Upcoming Series Against Canada

USA vs Canada Live

USA recorded their highest team total in T20Is in the second match against Canada 💪 The ICC Men's #T20WorldCup 2024 co-hosts are getting in the groove for the tournament 🏏 pic.twitter.com/6iutB0ZGfc — ICC (@ICC) April 10, 2024

