33-year-old Corey Anderson will be representing Team USA in the T20I series against Canada. He is named in the 15-man USA squad for the five-match T20I series. With this former New Zealand all-rounder Anderson is set to make a comeback to international cricket. He last played for the black caps in November 2018 but has been out of action since then. Anderson moved to America in 2020 and has been stellar in the domestic T20 competitions. He is expected to be part of the USA’s Men’s team for the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 also. ‘Just Like That…’, Rajasthan Royals Unveil Keshav Maharaj As He Joins Squad To Replace Prasidh Krishna for IPL 2024 (Watch Video).

Corey Anderson Names in the USA Men’s Team for Series Against Canada

USA Cricket announces its 15-member squad for T20I series against Canada The five match series will start from 7th April in Houston, TX.#WeAreUSACricket pic.twitter.com/DVy3m2rxYY — USA Cricket (@usacricket) March 28, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)