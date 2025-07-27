The West Indies National Cricket Team will go up against the Australia National Cricket Team in the fourth match of the five-match T20I on Sunday, July 27. The WI vs AUS 4th T20I is scheduled to be played at Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts. The fourth T20I between the West Indies and Australia will begin at 04:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, there would be no WI vs AUS T20I series 2025 live telecast available in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Hence, fans in India will not be able to watch the WI vs AUS 4th T20I live telecast on any TV channel. FanCode holds digital rights of the WI vs AUS T20I 2025, and their streaming platform will provide live streaming online viewing options of the West Indies vs Australia 4th T20I in India. Fans can tune into the FanCode mobile app and website to watch the WI vs AUS 4th T20I 2025 match live streaming online, but users will require a pass. Australia Surpasses India for Most Successful 200-Plus Chases in T20Is After Memorable Win Against West Indies, Achieves Feat in WI vs AUS 3rd T20I 2025.

WI vs AUS 4th T20I 2025 Details

St. Kitts, it's BUY ONE, GET ONE FREE — so bring a friend.🏏🇰🇳 Come and witness the Full Ah Energy at Warner Park.🔥 Tickets available at the box office or https://t.co/6TUKc2hD7J#WIvAUS | #FullAhEnergy pic.twitter.com/rfdHGNUqpi — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) July 24, 2025

