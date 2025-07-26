Mumbai, July 26: Australia breezed past India and South Africa and etched its name in the history books for toppling the record for most successful chases of 200-plus targets in T20Is following a run fest in the third fixture against the West Indies. Tim David brought thunder down the ground with his record-shattering century to help Australia gun down the daunting 215-run target. This was the sixth time that Australia completed a successful chase of a 200-run target or more in the format. WI vs AUS 3rd T20I 2025: Tim David Opens Up After Hitting Australia’s Fastest T20I Century Against West Indies, Says ‘Backed My Shots; Worked a Lot on Power-Hitting’.

The Baggy Greens transcended India and South Africa, who have pulled off the unprecedented feat on five occasions each. West Indies, on the other hand, have fallen flat while trying to defend a 200-plus target on six occasions, the most by any team. The Caribbean side surpassed South Africa's tally of five at Warner Park.

In the milestone-breaking contest, David delivered a power-hitting spectacle to smash the record of fastest fifty and hundred for Australia in T20Is. Within the blink of an eye, the 29-year-old brought up his half-century in just 16 balls, the quickest for the Baggy Greens, going past Travis Head and Marcus Stoinis' record of 17.

He went firing all cylinders and celebrated his maiden and the fastest T20I ton for Australia, achieving the feat in a mere 37 deliveries. David bettered Josh Inglis' 43-ball effort against Scotland in Edinburgh last September. Estonia's Sahil Chauhan is at the top of the overall summit, hammering a ton in 27 deliveries against Cyprus the previous year. WI vs AUS 3rd T20I 2025: Tim David’s Record-Shattering Century Sends Shai Hope’s Milestone-Breaking Efforts in Vain.

While flaunting his six-hitting prowess, in three consecutive overs bowled by ball tweakers, Gudakesh Motie, Akeal Hosein and Roston Chase, David blasted nine maximums. He finished with 11 in his unbeaten 102(37) and is behind former captain Aaron Finch's tally of 14 for most sixes in a T20I innings for Australia.

He raised a 128-run stand for the fourth wicket with Mitchell Owen, who played a belligerent, unbeaten cameo of 36(18), the highest partnership for Australia in men's T20Is for the fifth wicket or lower. David also became the first to hammer a hundred for Australia in the shortest format of cricket while batting at number five or lower.

