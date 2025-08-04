India secured a memorable victory at Oval in the fifth Test against England. Although the didn't win the series, they made sure they leveled it 2-2 and with it, India are yet to lose a series in England since 2018. It was a massive achievement for the young side under a new captain to comeback from behind and take the win in their favour. But they secured it courtesy Mohammed Siraj. Siraj was the one who took the last and the crucial wicket of Gus Atkinson and secured the victory for India. A fan named Vicky Kashyap, who was recording the game from his POV, shared the winning moments and the emotions on social media. His celebrations of 'Hum Jeet Gaye..' made it go viral among netizens in no time. DSP Siraj Memes Go Viral As Mohammed Siraj Claims Five-Wicket Haul to Power India to Thrilling 6-Run Victory in IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025.

Fan Shares POV Video of India's Winning Moment

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)