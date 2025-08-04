Mohammed Siraj scalped a five-wicket haul and scripted a win for India at Oval during the India vs England fifth Test. Everytime England have went ahead in their chase of 374, Siraj has brough India back in the game. He was the one to dismiss Zak Crawley on Day 3 and then on Day 5 he dismissed Jamie Smith and took the crucial wicket of Gus Atkinson to seal the victory by 6 runs and handed India a memorable win. With the win India tied a second consecutive series at England. Fans were blown away with the performance of Siraj. He played five matches, took a lot of workload and still was able to give his everything. Fans loved it and they shared DSP Siraj memes on social media. Mohammed Siraj Performs Cristiano Ronaldo’s Iconic ‘SIUUU’ Celebration After Dismissing Gus Atkinson as His 5-Wicket Haul Helped India Win Series-Levelling 5th Test (Watch Video).

'DSP Siraj is the Name'

DSP SIRAJ IS THE NAME pic.twitter.com/EO7vLtEqTq — EpicCommentsTelugu (@EpicCmntsTelugu) August 4, 2025

'I Am the Danger'

"I am not in danger. I am the danger" - Sir DSP Siraj pic.twitter.com/p42BaGF0OQ — Bharani (@thynameisBK) August 4, 2025

'DSP Mohammed Siraj'

England yesterday: We will win this test easily DSP Mohammad Siraj: pic.twitter.com/LqtKev1JHS — Aman_Chain 🇮🇳 (@Amanprabhat9) August 4, 2025

'DSP Siraj Here'

'DSP Mohammed Siraj On Duty'

'Me Seeing DSP Siraj'

me seeing DSP Siraj taking England's tailenders pic.twitter.com/0R9RpGt0DM — PrinCe (@Prince8bx) August 4, 2025

'DSP Mohammed Siraj'

DSP MOHAMMED SIRAJ FOR TEAM INDIA! 🙌🏽🔥 pic.twitter.com/B3QqD2Ewiy — Sucheet Boppana (@BoppanaSucheet) August 4, 2025

