Shubman Gill didn't hold back in the press conference following the India vs England second Test at Edgbaston. Ahead of the Test, an English journalist reminded him of India's poor record at Edgbaston and that they are yet to win a Test match at the venue. After India won the Test match by a mammoth 336 runs, Gill was reminded the question by another journalist. Gill took a jibe at the English journalist saying 'I can't see him my favourite journalist, where is he? I actually wanted to see him'. Fans loved how he countered with a win and made the video viral on social media. Shubman Gill Wins His First Match As Team India’s Test Captain, Achieves Feat After Record-Breaking 336 Runs in IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025.

Shubman Gill Takes Jibe at English Reporter

I asked the question… and Shubman roasted the British journalist with a smile 😎🔥 Watch the full clip — this one’s gold! 🧨#ENGvIND #ShubmanGill #PressConference pic.twitter.com/kCwv65TNTH — Ankan Kar (@AnkanKar) July 6, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)