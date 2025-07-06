Shubman Gill registered his first victory as Team India's Test captain after his side secured a memorable 336-run win over England during the second Test match at Edgbaston in Birmingham on July 6. This was Team India's biggest overseas win in the longest format. The Shubman Gill-led side became the first Asian side to defeat England in Birmingham in Test cricket history. The 25-year-old was awarded the Player of the Match for his record-breaking knock (269 and 161) in both innings. This was Gill's first Player of the Match award as Team India's Test skipper. 'Great Victory...' Virat Kohli Hails Shubman Gill's Team India For Historic 336-run Win at Edgbaston During IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025.

Shubman Gill Wins His First Match As Team India’s Test Captain

Records? Shattered. Expectations? Exceeded Historic win for Team India 💙#ENGvIND 👉 3rd TEST, THU, JULY 10, 2:30 PM onwards on JioHotstar pic.twitter.com/irAmDe9xXD — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) July 6, 2025

