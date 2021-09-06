England's Test captain Joe Root has made it to the nominations for ICC Men's Player of the Month after his extraordinary form in India's Test series, along with Indian pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah and Pakistani bowler Shaheen Afridi. While Afridi ended his series against West Indies with stunning 18 wickets, Bumrah showcased phenomenal performance with his fast bowling and exceptional 89-run partnership with Mohammed Shami against England.

ICC Men's Player of the Month Nominations

The nominees for the ICC Men's #POTM for August 2021 have been revealed! Find out which players made it to the list, and don't forget to cast your vote 🗳️ https://t.co/FBb5PMqMm8 — ICC (@ICC) September 6, 2021

Nominees for Women's Player of the Month include Thailand's Nattaya Boochatham and Ireland's Gaby Lewis and Elimear Richardson. While Boochatham contributed with both bat and the ball to give her career-best performance against Zimbabwe, Ireland's duo of Lewis and Richardson also played a major role in their side's three out of four victories in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifiers in August.

ICC Women's Player of the Month Nominations

The nominees for the ICC Women's #POTM for August 2021 are here! Did your favourite player make the cut? Find out and cast your vote 🗳️ https://t.co/lZfMwphyiK — ICC (@ICC) September 6, 2021

