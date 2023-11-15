In a historic moment during the India vs New Zealand Semi-Finals of ICC World Cup 2023, Virat Kohli etched his name in cricketing history by surpassing Sachin Tendulkar's ODI centuries record. Kohli's remarkable innings soared to 50 centuries, breaking Tendulkar's celebrated mark. This extraordinary feat drew praise from Bollywood stars JR NTR, Suniel Shetty, and Ayushmann Khurrana, who took to social media, extending heartfelt congratulations to Kohli. The record-breaking moment added an electrifying dimension to the already high-stakes semi-final clash, resonating with cricket enthusiasts worldwide. Virat Kohli Spotted Peeking From Dressing Room To Look at Anushka Sharma Seated in Stands at Wankhede Stadium During IND vs NZ CWC 2023 Semifinal, Adorable Video Goes Viral!

See Celebs Wishes For Virat Kohli's 49 ODI Centuries:

JR NTR

49 ODI Centuries. An unbreakable record. Broken by an Indian. In India. In a World Cup Semifinal. Doesn’t get better than this! Congratulations Kohli! You deserve 50 standing ovations and more. pic.twitter.com/nQwosBXy9H — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) November 15, 2023

SS Rajamouli

Records are meant to be broken, but no one in their wildest dreams dreamt of breaking Sachin's record when he announced his retirement. And the KING emerged. 🔥🔥 KOHLI 🙏🏻🙏🏻 — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) November 15, 2023

Ayushmann Khurrana

#ViratKohli𓃵 is legit GOAT now! Overtaking my childhood idol SRT’s record! Whatta feeling it is to do that in front of him. Class. Pure class. 🇮🇳🙌 Shreyas has been the dark horse of this tournament. He became a more evolved player in the past few weeks, also with the short… — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) November 15, 2023

Suniel Shetty

Legends cheering Legends as the King takes on the baton from the Master Blaster @sachin_rt . 50 ODI Centuries and counting. @imVkohli, you're not just breaking records, you're rewriting the cricketing script! Absolute beast mode, Virat! pic.twitter.com/1qEQNnt6A5 — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) November 15, 2023

