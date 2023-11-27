Iceland Cricket on social media replied 'The batting average of Babar Azam' to a post by World of Statistics which said 'What is something that still hasn't gone back to normal after the pandemic?'. The reply by Iceland Cricket instantly went viral as it caught people's eye after the average performance of Babar Azam at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Babar Azam Tries to Hit Mohammed Rizwan With A Bat During Practice Match, Funny Video Goes Viral

Have a Look at the Reply by Iceland Cricket

The batting average of Babar Azam https://t.co/huYKEAD8uP — Iceland Cricket (@icelandcricket) November 26, 2023

