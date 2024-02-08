The 26th match of the International League T20 (ILT20) 2024 season will have Gulf Giants talking on MI Emirates at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Both teams have performed well so far in the tournament as the Emirates stands atop the points table of the ongoing tournament with six wins in eight games, the Giants have won four and lost four of their eight clashes. The exciting game will be played at 08:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Zee Cinema has Broadcasting rights to the UAE T20 League 2023. Gulf Giants vs MI Emirates Live Telecast will be available on Zee Cricket. Fans can enjoy Gulf Giants vs MI Emirates Live streaming on the Zee5 App. ILT20 2024: England Cricketers Sam Curran, Phil Salt Set to Join Desert Vipers

Gulf Giants vs MI Emirates Live

