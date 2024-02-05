As the teams are gearing up for a crucial phase of fixtures, the stakes are undeniably high. The Sharjah Warriors, currently positioned second-last in the points table, have had a mixed run in the tournament so far. Abu Dhabi Knight Riders have played 7 matches in the series and they are currently ranked second on the points table with four wins. The exciting game will be played at 08:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Zee Cinema has Broadcasting rights to the UAE T20 League 2023. Sharjah Warriors vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Live Telecast will be available on Zee Cricket. Fans can enjoy Sharjah Warriors vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Live streaming on the Zee5 App. ILT20 2024: West Indies Pacer Shamar Joseph Sidelined From Dubai Capitals Squad Due to Toe Injury.

