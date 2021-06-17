There was no place in India's Playing XI for Mohammed Siraj against New Zealand. Experts have their say on the pacer's omission

Siraj will get his opportunities and he will go on to become a successful Test bowler. But for now, Ishant and Shami probably hadn’t done much wrong to be dropped! Excited for Cricket’s version of The Last Dance. Hope rain stays away. #WTCFinal — Ajith Ramamurthy (@Ajith_tweets) June 17, 2021

Harsha Bhogle

It is hard on Siraj but Ishant's incredible numbers over the last few years and, I suspect, confidence in his current fitness level, have tilted it in his favour. This is as complete a bowling attack as you can get — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 17, 2021

Boria Majumdar

No Brainer!

Bulls Eye! 👇🏼 No brainer actually. Four fast bowers weakens batting, extra batsman weakens bowling, both spinners add depth to bowling and batting. Ishant/Shami preferred to hugely talented Siraj because of greater international experience. Siraj’s time as regular not far away https://t.co/N79UkbOQde — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) June 17, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)