Australia captain Mitchell Marsh won the toss and he opted to bowl first in the IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2025 at the Optus Stadium in Perth on Sunday, October 19. The much-awaited IND vs AUS 2025 ODI series is here and it will witness the return of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in international cricket. Nitish Kumar Reddy has made his ODI debut for the India National Cricket Team, while Australia also have two ODI debutants in Mitchell Owen and Matthew Renshaw. India opted to play three all-rounders-Axar Patel, Washington Sundar and Nitish Kumar Reddy, with Kuldeep Yadav missing out. The IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2025 is also Rohit Sharma's 500th international match. India vs Australia Live Score Updates of 1st ODI 2025.

IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2025 Toss Report

IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2025- India's Playing XI

IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2025- Australia's Playing XI

