India National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: India and Australia, two of the best teams in world cricket, are set to lock horns in the first match of a much-awaited three-match IND vs AUS 2025 ODI series in Perth on Sunday, October 19. The Optus Stadium in Perth will host the IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2025 and it gets underway at 9:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). You can check the India National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team match scorecard here. The IND vs AUS 2025 ODI series will witness the return of two of India's greats in international cricket--Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. The duo bid adieu to Test cricket earlier this year and will be in action for the first time since lifting the ICC Champions Trophy title together in March this year.

Also, the IND vs AUS 2025 ODI series is set to usher in a new era for the India National Cricket Team in the format, with Shubman Gill as the captain. The youngster had been appointed Test captain earlier this year an,d after an impressive performance in England, was picked to replace Rohit Sharma as the new Team India ODI captain. Australia, on the other hand, will be without their regular captain in Pat Cummins, who is recovering from a back injury and in his place, Mitchell Marsh will lead a side which has a beautiful blend of youth and experience. Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood would look to make an impact with the ball in hand for Australia as the two sides get set to add a new chapter to their historic rivalry in cricket. India and Australia will face each other in an ODI for the first time since the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final, where the Men in Blue, then captained by Rohit Sharma, had gone on to secure a victory.

India National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team Squads:

India National Cricket Team: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul(w), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Dhruv Jurel, Prasidh Krishna

Australia National Cricket Team: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Matthew Short, Matt Renshaw, Mitchell Owen, Josh Philippe(w), Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Starc, Xavier Bartlett, Josh Hazlewood, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Kuhnemann