India strengthens their grip on Australia’s throat in the second day as they end the day on a score of 321/7 securing a healthy lead in the first innings. Starting from 77/1, India had a steady first hour before Ravichandran Ashwin fell to Todd Murphy. Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli failed to partner Rohit Sharma for long on the other end, despite having starts. Rohit Sharma (120) held on to one end, dominating the Aussie bowlers and adding crucial runs in India’s total. He was well supported by Ravindra Jadeja (66*), who also shined with the bat. Rohit scored a brilliant hundred and then got dismissed by Pat Cummins. Todd Murphy (5/82) doubled it up by dismissing KS Bharath and completing his fifer. But Axar Patel (52*) joined Ravindra Jadeja and frustrated the Australian bowlers in the final session with both of them ending up with a half century and also scoring at a brisk pace taking India’s lead to 144. Rohit Sharma Becomes First-Ever Indian Captain to Score Centuries in All Formats, Achieves Feat on Day 2 of IND vs AUS 1st Test 2023.

IND vs AUS 1st Test 2023 Day 2 Stumps

