Mitchell Starc has been in fine form and has continued with that in the second ODI as well, wrecking India's top-order in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, March 19. Starc dismissed Shubman Gill (0), Rohit Sharma (13), Suryakumar Yadav (0) and KL Rahul (9). Steve Smith has also been spectacular in the slips, taking a catch to dismiss Rohit Sharma. He also produced a superb one-handed effort to have Australia dismiss Hardik Pandya off Sean Abbott's bowling. India are 51/5 at the end of 10 overs. India vs Australia 2nd ODI 2023 Free Live Streaming Online on JioTV: Get Live TV Telecast of IND vs AUS Cricket Match on Star Sports With Time in IST.

IND vs AUS 2nd ODI Update

