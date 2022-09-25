Cameron Green and Tim David both scored half-centuries as Australia scored 186 runs, losing seven wickets in the 3rd T20I against India in Hyderabad. For India Axar Patel has scalped three wickets, having given away 33 runs in just four overs. Rohit Sharma's side need 187 runs to win the match and series as well.

